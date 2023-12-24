Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.5% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $102.71 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

