Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 3.5% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 109.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 56,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 7,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

