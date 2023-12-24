Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Refined Wealth Management owned about 1.76% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NULG opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.