nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for about 3.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of nVent Electric worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. 668,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,877. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

