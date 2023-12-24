Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,457 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.