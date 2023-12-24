Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

