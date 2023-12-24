Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

