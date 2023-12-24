Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 6.71% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHYE opened at $38.81 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Energy Sector ETF (XHYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the energy sector.

