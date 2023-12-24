Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,338 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $298.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

