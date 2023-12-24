Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,274 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,274 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.17. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

