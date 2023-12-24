Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.21. The stock has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.45 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

