Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,031,000.

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

