Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

