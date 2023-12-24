Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 12,698 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

