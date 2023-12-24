Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 823 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $168.84.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

