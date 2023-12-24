Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 92 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,414,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $373.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.34 and a 200-day moving average of $346.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $376.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

