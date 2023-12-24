Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

