Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.06 and a 12-month high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

