Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $438.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

