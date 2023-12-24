Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after buying an additional 801,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after buying an additional 360,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after acquiring an additional 728,882 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

