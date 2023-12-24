Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

