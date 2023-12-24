Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,835 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 7.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

