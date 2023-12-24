Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

