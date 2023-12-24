Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

