Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 1.00% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 408.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

