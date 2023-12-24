Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $957,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 122.9% during the third quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 386,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 39,128 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,070.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 468,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 428,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 702,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.