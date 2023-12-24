Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,009 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,054,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

