Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 115,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the period.

AOM opened at $41.31 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

