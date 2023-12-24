Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 21,679 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

