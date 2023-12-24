Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

