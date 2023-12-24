Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 6,721 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.