Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $75.62.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

