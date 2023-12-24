Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,713,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 145,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 255.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

