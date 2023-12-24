Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,084 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

