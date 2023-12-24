Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $162.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

