Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

