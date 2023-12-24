Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 314,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

