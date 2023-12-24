Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

