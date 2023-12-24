Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 1.44% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.