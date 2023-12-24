Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,843 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

