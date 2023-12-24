Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Netflix stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

