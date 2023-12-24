Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,195,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $929,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $96.24 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $97.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.