Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

