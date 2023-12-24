O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is McBroom & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 5.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

ORLY stock opened at $952.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $957.04 and its 200 day moving average is $941.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

