Organigram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday.
Organigram Trading Up 3.0 %
Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 137.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Organigram will post 0.05632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
