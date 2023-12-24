Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,222 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.