Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Head to Head Analysis

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kontrol Technologies and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontrol Technologies N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.86% 9.83% 4.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Parsons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontrol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 1 0 7 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kontrol Technologies and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Parsons has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Kontrol Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kontrol Technologies and Parsons’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontrol Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsons $5.05 billion 1.31 $96.66 million $1.28 49.36

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Kontrol Technologies.

Summary

Parsons beats Kontrol Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers. The company also provides greenhouse gas verification, installation of critical emission management systems; and stack testing for environmental emissions. In addition, it offers Kontrol BioCloud, a solution that provide real-time viral detection technology; and energy auditing, monitoring and verification, energy project assessment, mechanical, electrical, and renewable design, as well as LEED facilitation services. Further, the company provides SmartSuite designed for commercial buildings, multi-residential buildings, factories, and hospitality, which offers real-time energy management and conversation, data analytics, smart learning algorithms, multiple user interface, bluetooth connection, window and door sensors, and ability to communicate with utilities; and SmartSite, a building energy software technology, which provides fast installation, access to energy data, secure export to energy management system, interoperability across building automation systems and HVAC equipment, and immediate visibility into energy demand and consumption. Kontrol Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Kontrol Energy Corp. and changed its name to Kontrol Technologies Corp. in February 2021. The company is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Further, it provides integrated traffic solutions for arterials, smart intersections, airport landside, ports, and tolling integrators; systems optimization, communications-based train control, rail system design and system assurance services; engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private sector industrial clients and public utilities; digital transformation, advisory services, AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

