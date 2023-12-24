Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Pathward Financial worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

