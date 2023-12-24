Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

USMV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $77.42. 2,467,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

