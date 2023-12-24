Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock remained flat at $80.92 on Friday. 3,633,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

